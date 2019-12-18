Are Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Prospects Worsening?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.26% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $30.78 before closing at $31.31. Intraday shares traded counted 5.87 million, which was -21.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.83M. FITB’s previous close was $30.92 while the outstanding shares total $721.58M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.19, and a growth ratio of 0.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.52, with weekly volatility at 2.22% and ATR at 0.50. The FITB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.12 and a $31.64 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Fifth Third Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fifth Third Bancorp recorded a total of 1.63 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 383.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.24 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 721.58M with the revenue now reading 0.76 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FITB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FITB attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Risk Officer, Forrest Frank R. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.53, for a total value of 228,990. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, McHugh Philip now sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,100,711. Also, EVP & Treasurer, Leonard James C. exercised an option 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were price at an average price of 18.24 per share, with a total market value of 614,007. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Chairman, CARMICHAEL GREG D now holds 185,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,477,959. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fifth Third Bancorp. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FITB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.39.