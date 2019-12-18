Analysts Turn Mixed On Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

The shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viavi Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2019, to Buy the VIAV stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on February 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stifel was of a view that VIAV is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Needham thinks that VIAV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.72 while ending the day at $14.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a 2.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. VIAV had ended its last session trading at $15.03. Viavi Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 117.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.82, with a beta of 1.10. Viavi Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 VIAV 52-week low price stands at $9.32 while its 52-week high price is $16.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viavi Solutions Inc. generated 528.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Viavi Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.16 and traded between $0.1481 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YTEN’s 50-day SMA is 0.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.79. The stock has a high of $1.77 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1243734.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -95.02%, as 61,938 VIAV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.47% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more YTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 469,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,558 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $58,702. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.