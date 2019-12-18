Analysts Turn Mixed On The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

The shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. Investec was of a view that RBS is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Barclays thinks that RBS is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.59 while ending the day at $6.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -3.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. RBS had ended its last session trading at $6.96. RBS 52-week low price stands at $4.33 while its 52-week high price is $7.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has the potential to record 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $56.77 and traded between $56.03 and $56.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TFC’s 50-day SMA is 54.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.42. The stock has a high of $56.75 for the year while the low is $40.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 47.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.19%, as 49.01M RBS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Danske Bank A/S (Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,049 shares of TFC, with a total valuation of $0.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Truist Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.