Analysts Turn Mixed On Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

The shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2018. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mattel Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that MAT is Neutral in its latest report on December 21, 2017. Stifel thinks that MAT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.16.

The shares of the company added by 0.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.61 while ending the day at $12.97. During the trading session, a total of 4.79 million shares were traded which represents a -29.33% decline from the average session volume which is 3.7 million shares. MAT had ended its last session trading at $12.96. Mattel Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MAT 52-week low price stands at $9.06 while its 52-week high price is $17.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mattel Inc. generated 218.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Mattel Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Citigroup also rated MMM as Downgrade on December 09, 2019, with its price target of $180 suggesting that MMM could down by -0.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $170.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.48% to reach $169.38/share. It started the day trading at $171.79 and traded between $169.21 and $169.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMM’s 50-day SMA is 167.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 175.78. The stock has a high of $219.75 for the year while the low is $150.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.92%, as 10.24M MAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of 3M Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.34, while the P/B ratio is 9.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MMM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,453 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,124,440 shares of MMM, with a total valuation of $8,339,856,179. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MMM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,160,787,740 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its 3M Company shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,053,563 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 614,420 shares of 3M Company which are valued at $4,762,653,391. Following these latest developments, around 7.74% of 3M Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.