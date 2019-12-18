Analysts Turn Mixed On FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL), The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The shares of FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FreightCar America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on May 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stifel was of a view that RAIL is Hold in its latest report on November 07, 2017. Buckingham Research thinks that RAIL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -1146.25% decline from the average session volume which is 116090.0 shares. RAIL had ended its last session trading at $2.13. FreightCar America Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RAIL 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $8.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FreightCar America Inc. generated 59.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.79%. FreightCar America Inc. has the potential to record -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on February 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.30% to reach $61.38/share. It started the day trading at $64.255 and traded between $62.33 and $63.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SO’s 50-day SMA is 61.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.02. The stock has a high of $63.29 for the year while the low is $42.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.31%, as 18.20M RAIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of The Southern Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.70, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,406,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,824,550 shares of SO, with a total valuation of $5,506,233,855. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,364,253,339 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Southern Company shares by 3.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 54,169,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,977,587 shares of The Southern Company which are valued at $3,357,950,506. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its The Southern Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 708,687 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 35,746,988 shares and is now valued at $2,215,955,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.08% of The Southern Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.