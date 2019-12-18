Analysts Turn Mixed On Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on July 02, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frank’s International N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FI is Hold in its latest report on October 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.40 while ending the day at $5.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -113.86% decline from the average session volume which is 479140.0 shares. FI had ended its last session trading at $5.71. Frank’s International N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 FI 52-week low price stands at $3.98 while its 52-week high price is $6.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frank’s International N.V. generated 191.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.45%. Frank’s International N.V. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is now rated as Neutral. Guggenheim also rated WU as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that WU could down by -15.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $23.35/share. It started the day trading at $27.27 and traded between $26.81 and $26.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WU’s 50-day SMA is 26.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.77. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $16.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 55.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.79%, as 64.72M FI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of The Western Union Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 209,535 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,847,674 shares of WU, with a total valuation of $1,420,545,477. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more WU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $981,002,373 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Western Union Company shares by 8.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,505,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,985,290 shares of The Western Union Company which are valued at $900,626,792. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Western Union Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 335,354 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 32,174,486 shares and is now valued at $864,850,184. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Western Union Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.