Analysts Turn Mixed On Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the DPLO stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Guggenheim was of a view that DPLO is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Raymond James thinks that DPLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.32.

The shares of the company added by 0.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.92 while ending the day at $3.93. During the trading session, a total of 4.07 million shares were traded which represents a -118.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. DPLO had ended its last session trading at $3.92. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DPLO 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $14.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. generated 8.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $121. Even though the stock has been trading at $116.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $124.52/share. It started the day trading at $117.15 and traded between $115.66 and $116.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FISV’s 50-day SMA is 110.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.10. The stock has a high of $118.00 for the year while the low is $68.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 14.03M DPLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Fiserv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.06, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FISV shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,314,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,534,878 shares of FISV, with a total valuation of $6,339,134,219. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FISV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,166,997,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fiserv Inc. shares by 8.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,464,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,580,085 shares of Fiserv Inc. which are valued at $3,889,876,051. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Fiserv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 300,357 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,949,480 shares and is now valued at $3,132,607,555. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fiserv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.