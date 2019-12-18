Analysts Turn Mixed On Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

The shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Devon Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that DVN is Outperform in its latest report on May 20, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DVN is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.88.

The shares of the company added by 1.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.86 while ending the day at $24.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.33 million shares were traded which represents a 19.6% incline from the average session volume which is 6.63 million shares. DVN had ended its last session trading at $23.85. Devon Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.73, with a beta of 2.39. Devon Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 DVN 52-week low price stands at $19.72 while its 52-week high price is $35.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Devon Energy Corporation generated 1.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%. Devon Energy Corporation has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $59. BofA/Merrill also rated XEL as Downgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that XEL could surge by 2.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.68% to reach $65.25/share. It started the day trading at $63.86 and traded between $63.02 and $63.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEL’s 50-day SMA is 62.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.28. The stock has a high of $66.05 for the year while the low is $47.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.73%, as 16.40M DVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.40, while the P/B ratio is 2.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 425,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,134,952 shares of XEL, with a total valuation of $2,836,838,198. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,448,918,572 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,988,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -679,386 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,966,981,781. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 712,453 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,991,138 shares and is now valued at $1,659,685,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Xcel Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.