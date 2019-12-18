Analysts Turn Mixed On Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $58 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colgate-Palmolive Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Neutral the CL stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Exane BNP Paribas in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. Evercore ISI was of a view that CL is Outperform in its latest report on January 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $72.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $67.81 while ending the day at $67.84. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a -19.44% decline from the average session volume which is 3.61 million shares. CL had ended its last session trading at $68.87. Colgate-Palmolive Company currently has a market cap of $58.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.71, with a beta of 0.70. CL 52-week low price stands at $57.51 while its 52-week high price is $76.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Colgate-Palmolive Company generated 948.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.23%. Colgate-Palmolive Company has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.47% to reach $42.83/share. It started the day trading at $32.51 and traded between $32.14 and $32.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SU’s 50-day SMA is 31.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.24. The stock has a high of $34.87 for the year while the low is $25.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.35%, as 17.01M CL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more SU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 1,789,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,555,900 shares of SU, with a total valuation of $2,372,455,260. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,457,326,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,258,345 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -653,616 shares of Suncor Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,452,512,033. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,354,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,855,831 shares and is now valued at $1,439,873,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.