Analysts Turn Mixed On CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $19. Raymond James was of a view that CNX is Underperform in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Stifel thinks that CNX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.16.

The shares of the company added by 5.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.74 while ending the day at $8.21. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a -11.04% decline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. CNX had ended its last session trading at $7.79. CNX Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 0.57. CNX Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CNX 52-week low price stands at $6.14 while its 52-week high price is $13.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Resources Corporation generated 5.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1216.67%. CNX Resources Corporation has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated MO as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that MO could surge by 4.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $53.25/share. It started the day trading at $51.09 and traded between $50.44 and $50.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MO’s 50-day SMA is 47.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.09. The stock has a high of $57.88 for the year while the low is $39.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.13%, as 17.72M CNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Altria Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.95, while the P/B ratio is 9.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,013,486 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 146,095,130 shares of MO, with a total valuation of $7,260,927,961. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,578,528,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Altria Group Inc. shares by 6.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 78,832,176 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,850,215 shares of Altria Group Inc. which are valued at $3,917,959,147. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Altria Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,997,876 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,640,111 shares and is now valued at $3,312,013,517. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of Altria Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.