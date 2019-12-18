Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

The shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of S&P Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $260. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 260. UBS was of a view that SPGI is Buy in its latest report on May 21, 2019. UBS thinks that SPGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 205.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $285.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $271.56 while ending the day at $271.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -37.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. SPGI had ended its last session trading at $272.61. S&P Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $66.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.19, with a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SPGI 52-week low price stands at $156.68 while its 52-week high price is $275.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The S&P Global Inc. generated 2.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.76%. S&P Global Inc. has the potential to record 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated TIF as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that TIF could down by -7.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.07% to reach $124.67/share. It started the day trading at $133.75 and traded between $133.62 and $133.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIF’s 50-day SMA is 118.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.89. The stock has a high of $134.03 for the year while the low is $73.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.08%, as 8.77M SPGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.37% of Tiffany & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.48, while the P/B ratio is 5.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TIF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 232,483 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,088,751 shares of TIF, with a total valuation of $1,751,274,884.

Similarly, Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its Tiffany & Co. shares by 2.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,381,880 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -188,122 shares of Tiffany & Co. which are valued at $853,895,544. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Tiffany & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 402,510 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,801,995 shares and is now valued at $776,306,931. Following these latest developments, around 0.95% of Tiffany & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.