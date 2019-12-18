Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

The shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2017. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $2 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RiceBran Technologies, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 13, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that RIBT is Buy in its latest report on April 09, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.13.

The shares of the company added by 8.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 665382.0 shares were traded which represents a -829.43% decline from the average session volume which is 71590.0 shares. RIBT had ended its last session trading at $1.37. RiceBran Technologies debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 RIBT 52-week low price stands at $1.29 while its 52-week high price is $3.87.

The RiceBran Technologies generated 3.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.32%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.41% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.5697 and traded between $8.47 and $8.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYXI’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.28. The stock has a high of $13.10 for the year while the low is $2.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 3.69M RIBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.27% of Zynex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.73, while the P/B ratio is 16.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 372.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZYXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 30,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 935,844 shares of ZYXI, with a total valuation of $9,826,362. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZYXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,489,503 worth of shares.

Similarly, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its Zynex Inc. shares by 10.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 622,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 57,059 shares of Zynex Inc. which are valued at $6,538,529. In the same vein, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its Zynex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 424,210 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 424,210 shares and is now valued at $4,454,205. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of Zynex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.