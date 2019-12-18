Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

The shares of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2016. Credit Suisse was of a view that PBA is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PBA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.04.

The shares of the company added by 1.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $36.24 while ending the day at $36.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -98.11% decline from the average session volume which is 792620.0 shares. PBA had ended its last session trading at $36.17. PBA 52-week low price stands at $28.30 while its 52-week high price is $38.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pembina Pipeline Corporation generated 469.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Pembina Pipeline Corporation has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.30% to reach $5.16/share. It started the day trading at $4.70 and traded between $4.67 and $4.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEG’s 50-day SMA is 4.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.62. The stock has a high of $5.43 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.07%, as 3.37M PBA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Aegon N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more AEG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 3,286,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 114,862,529 shares of AEG, with a total valuation of $513,435,505. Private Management Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,970,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Aegon N.V. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,359,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,797 shares of Aegon N.V. which are valued at $23,956,134. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Aegon N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,211,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,287,076 shares and is now valued at $19,163,230. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Aegon N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.