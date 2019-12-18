Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2019, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OMI is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Barclays thinks that OMI is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.19 while ending the day at $5.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 8.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $5.40. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 96.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.09%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.76% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.085 and traded between $18.73 and $18.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HALO’s 50-day SMA is 17.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.52. The stock has a high of $19.73 for the year while the low is $13.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.87%, as 12.42M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.00% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HALO shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 938,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,925,718 shares of HALO, with a total valuation of $270,019,672. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HALO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,809,144 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bellevue Asset Management AG decreased its Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,014,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -233,504 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $155,398,363. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,877,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,415,995 shares and is now valued at $105,016,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.