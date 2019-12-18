Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of News Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NWSA is Underweight in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that NWSA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.73.

The shares of the company added by 0.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.62 while ending the day at $13.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 33.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. NWSA had ended its last session trading at $13.73. News Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NWSA 52-week low price stands at $10.65 while its 52-week high price is $14.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The News Corporation generated 1.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -350.0%. News Corporation has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Nomura also rated KLAC as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $215 suggesting that KLAC could surge by 5.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $172.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.27% to reach $186.93/share. It started the day trading at $176.12 and traded between $172.07 and $175.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLAC’s 50-day SMA is 166.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 137.48. The stock has a high of $179.95 for the year while the low is $80.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.94%, as 2.35M NWSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of KLA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.59, while the P/B ratio is 10.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KLAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 64,695 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,169,925 shares of KLAC, with a total valuation of $2,977,323,911. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KLAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,690,280,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its KLA Corporation shares by 6.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,127,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -718,140 shares of KLA Corporation which are valued at $1,659,477,894. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its KLA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 67,897 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,149,412 shares and is now valued at $1,499,222,650. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of KLA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.