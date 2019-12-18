Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

The shares of NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2016. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on June 27, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.11.

The shares of the company added by 17.72% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.9475 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 607738.0 shares were traded which represents a -283.82% decline from the average session volume which is 158340.0 shares. NH had ended its last session trading at $0.96. NH 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NantHealth Inc. generated 9.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. NantHealth Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Piper Jaffray also rated EVH as Initiated on June 04, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EVH could surge by 47.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.32% to reach $13.65/share. It started the day trading at $7.59 and traded between $6.51 and $7.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVH’s 50-day SMA is 8.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.41. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.53%, as 15.20M NH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.99% of Evolent Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 185,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,662,796 shares of EVH, with a total valuation of $48,038,759.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by 16.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,292,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 768,202 shares of Evolent Health Inc. which are valued at $38,160,655. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,713,186 shares and is now valued at $26,772,071. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Evolent Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.