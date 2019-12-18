Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Levi Strauss & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Buy the LEVI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that LEVI is Outperform in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that LEVI is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.96.

The shares of the company added by 2.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.68 while ending the day at $19.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -60.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. LEVI had ended its last session trading at $18.78. Levi Strauss & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LEVI 52-week low price stands at $16.00 while its 52-week high price is $24.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Levi Strauss & Co. generated 863.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $99. Even though the stock has been trading at $105.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.03% to reach $110.40/share. It started the day trading at $106.225 and traded between $105.12 and $105.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EA’s 50-day SMA is 98.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.98. The stock has a high of $108.80 for the year while the low is $73.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 6.62M LEVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.51, while the P/B ratio is 4.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 364,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,181,463 shares of EA, with a total valuation of $2,240,549,578. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,323,741,202 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Electronic Arts Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,004,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -181,689 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. which are valued at $1,313,560,101. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Electronic Arts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,019,173 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,727,055 shares and is now valued at $1,285,559,826. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Electronic Arts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.