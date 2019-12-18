Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.99.

The shares of the company added by 12.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.29 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 901271.0 shares were traded which represents a -688.58% decline from the average session volume which is 114290.0 shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.30. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eMagin Corporation generated 2.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $32.57/share. It started the day trading at $22.72 and traded between $20.92 and $21.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 24.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.24. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $12.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.10%, as 6.45M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.99% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 4,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,881,685 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $154,149,744. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,940,758 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,162,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,114 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $93,239,395. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,582,796 shares and is now valued at $80,254,630. Following these latest developments, around 0.95% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.