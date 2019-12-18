Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Overweight the DKS stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Raymond James was of a view that DKS is Underperform in its latest report on November 06, 2019. Goldman thinks that DKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.23.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.95 while ending the day at $47.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a 19.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. DKS had ended its last session trading at $47.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DKS 52-week low price stands at $29.69 while its 52-week high price is $48.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. generated 87.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has the potential to record 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Piper Jaffray also rated DOCU as Resumed on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DOCU could surge by 11.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.01% to reach $83.15/share. It started the day trading at $73.97 and traded between $72.71 and $73.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOCU’s 50-day SMA is 68.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.22. The stock has a high of $76.28 for the year while the low is $36.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.95%, as 12.08M DKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.43% of DocuSign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DOCU shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,635,723 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,974,065 shares of DOCU, with a total valuation of $1,493,563,169. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOCU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $863,723,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its DocuSign Inc. shares by 10.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,182,787 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 763,132 shares of DocuSign Inc. which are valued at $582,696,262. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its DocuSign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 577,342 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,170,069 shares and is now valued at $510,580,613. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of DocuSign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.