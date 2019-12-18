Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN)

The shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darling Ingredients Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 06, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 23, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Goldman was of a view that DAR is Buy in its latest report on June 29, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that DAR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.54.

The shares of the company added by 7.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.89 while ending the day at $27.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.32 million shares were traded which represents a -267.59% decline from the average session volume which is 902360.0 shares. DAR had ended its last session trading at $25.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.13, with a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DAR 52-week low price stands at $17.99 while its 52-week high price is $25.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Darling Ingredients Inc. generated 69.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Darling Ingredients Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 07, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.25. Stifel also rated JASN as Reiterated on August 05, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that JASN could surge by 89.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.44% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.4076 and traded between $0.30 and $0.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JASN’s 50-day SMA is 0.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.76. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 711992.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.35%, as 538,622 DAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Jason Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 384.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wynnefield Capital, Inc. bought more JASN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wynnefield Capital, Inc. purchasing 20,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,259,240 shares of JASN, with a total valuation of $915,108. Corre Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more JASN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $423,835 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Jason Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.