Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

The shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $7. BWS Financial was of a view that BNED is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2016. Sidoti thinks that BNED is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.66.

The shares of the company added by 6.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $4.65. During the trading session, a total of 654041.0 shares were traded which represents a -32.16% decline from the average session volume which is 494900.0 shares. BNED had ended its last session trading at $4.35. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BNED 52-week low price stands at $2.82 while its 52-week high price is $7.78.

The Barnes & Noble Education Inc. generated 24.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 579.37%.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.63% to reach $68.50/share. It started the day trading at $45.97 and traded between $42.00 and $43.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOOM’s 50-day SMA is 44.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.44. The stock has a high of $76.68 for the year while the low is $33.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.00%, as 5.29M BNED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.06% of DMC Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.83, while the P/B ratio is 3.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 259.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more BOOM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 72,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,597,389 shares of BOOM, with a total valuation of $119,713,659. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BOOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,308,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DMC Global Inc. shares by 12.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 960,534 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,724 shares of DMC Global Inc. which are valued at $44,271,012. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its DMC Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,616 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 893,630 shares and is now valued at $41,187,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DMC Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.