2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on August 16, 2019, to Outperform the GT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. Longbow was of a view that GT is Underperform in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Argus thinks that GT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.87.

The shares of the company added by 3.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.075 while ending the day at $16.60. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a -46.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $16.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company currently has a market cap of $3.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.72, with a beta of 1.73. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GT 52-week low price stands at $10.74 while its 52-week high price is $22.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 868.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.35. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.11% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $5.63 and traded between $5.42 and $5.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 4.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.34. The stock has a high of $5.83 for the year while the low is $1.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 769003.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.64%, as 820,065 GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.52, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 128.33% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.