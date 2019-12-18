2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Buy the SIX stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wedbush was of a view that SIX is Outperform in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Jefferies thinks that SIX is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.62 while ending the day at $45.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -16.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $46.05. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.31, with a beta of 0.93. SIX 52-week low price stands at $40.72 while its 52-week high price is $64.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 211.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.92%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Even though the stock has been trading at $92.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.46% to reach $94.69/share. It started the day trading at $93.43 and traded between $90.97 and $91.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INCY’s 50-day SMA is 85.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.11. The stock has a high of $96.79 for the year while the low is $57.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.46%, as 4.42M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Incyte Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.99, while the P/B ratio is 8.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more INCY shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 364 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,976,557 shares of INCY, with a total valuation of $3,010,912,607. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INCY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,847,804,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,257,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,049 shares of Incyte Corporation which are valued at $1,342,454,845. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,567 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,024,273 shares and is now valued at $1,038,045,546. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Incyte Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.