2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ONTX is Overweight in its latest report on July 01, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ONTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 215.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.18.

The shares of the company added by 4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.315 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 18.51 million shares were traded which represents a -132.26% decline from the average session volume which is 7.97 million shares. ONTX had ended its last session trading at $0.31. ONTX 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $4.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Onconova Therapeutics Inc. generated 4.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.73% to reach $94.37/share. It started the day trading at $88.97 and traded between $87.47 and $88.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBUX’s 50-day SMA is 84.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.12. The stock has a high of $99.72 for the year while the low is $60.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.17%, as 13.94M ONTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Starbucks Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -667,954 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,051,771 shares of SBUX, with a total valuation of $7,522,262,797. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,924,818,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Starbucks Corporation shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 52,271,117 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -500,441 shares of Starbucks Corporation which are valued at $4,465,521,525. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Starbucks Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,288,582 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,482,890 shares and is now valued at $2,433,293,293. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Starbucks Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.