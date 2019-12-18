2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

The shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Outperform the ICE stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $99. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 94. Citigroup was of a view that ICE is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that ICE is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $102.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.46.

The shares of the company added by 0.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $90.78 while ending the day at $92.60. During the trading session, a total of 4.03 million shares were traded which represents a -72.04% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. ICE had ended its last session trading at $92.27. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. currently has a market cap of $50.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.62, with a beta of 0.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ICE 52-week low price stands at $69.69 while its 52-week high price is $95.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intercontinental Exchange Inc. generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.32%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has the potential to record 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.64% to reach $61.63/share. It started the day trading at $59.55 and traded between $58.15 and $58.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBRE’s 50-day SMA is 54.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.94. The stock has a high of $59.41 for the year while the low is $37.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.04%, as 6.18M ICE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of CBRE Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.11, while the P/B ratio is 3.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CBRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,341,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,282,100 shares of CBRE, with a total valuation of $2,981,125,342. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CBRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,071,669,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CBRE Group Inc. shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,256,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 765,289 shares of CBRE Group Inc. which are valued at $812,910,819. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its CBRE Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 381,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,228,331 shares and is now valued at $697,259,434. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CBRE Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.