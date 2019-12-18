2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Overweight the DRRX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on October 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Stifel was of a view that DRRX is Hold in its latest report on October 20, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that DRRX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 332.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.66.

The shares of the company added by 5.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.855 while ending the day at $1.99. During the trading session, a total of 579733.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.86% incline from the average session volume which is 771570.0 shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $1.88. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 39.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.10% to reach $17.58/share. It started the day trading at $17.43 and traded between $17.20 and $17.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RF’s 50-day SMA is 16.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.33. The stock has a high of $17.54 for the year while the low is $12.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.35%, as 11.06M DRRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Regions Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -185,256 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 123,331,832 shares of RF, with a total valuation of $2,052,241,684. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more RF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $888,910,797 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Regions Financial Corporation shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,176,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,274,415 shares of Regions Financial Corporation which are valued at $818,295,928. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Regions Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 741,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,562,881 shares and is now valued at $425,366,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Regions Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.