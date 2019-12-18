2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on April 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Craig Hallum was of a view that CY is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that CY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.39 while ending the day at $23.46. During the trading session, a total of 5.55 million shares were traded which represents a -44.24% decline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. CY had ended its last session trading at $23.38. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CY 52-week low price stands at $11.86 while its 52-week high price is $23.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cypress Semiconductor Corporation generated 343.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.39% to reach $34.08/share. It started the day trading at $30.78 and traded between $30.11 and $30.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 29.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.57. The stock has a high of $38.29 for the year while the low is $24.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.55%, as 6.29M CY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 372,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,021,761 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $738,428,933. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $574,014,014 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Unum Group shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,162,573 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,130 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $373,877,494. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 343,625 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,188,578 shares and is now valued at $313,196,888. Following these latest developments, around 0.46% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.