2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

The shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cronos Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that CRON is Hold in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Consumer Edge Research thinks that CRON is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.95 while ending the day at $6.96. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a 36.36% incline from the average session volume which is 7.01 million shares. CRON had ended its last session trading at $7.11. CRON 52-week low price stands at $6.04 while its 52-week high price is $25.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cronos Group Inc. generated 1.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Cronos Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated LBRT as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that LBRT could surge by 12.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.94/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $12.48/share. It started the day trading at $10.95 and traded between $10.67 and $10.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBRT’s 50-day SMA is 9.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.66. The stock has a high of $17.70 for the year while the low is $7.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.04%, as 6.48M CRON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.64% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more LBRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 115.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 6,459,487 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,057,014 shares of LBRT, with a total valuation of $106,584,004. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LBRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,950,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,182,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. which are valued at $36,976,394. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 941,702 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,102,361 shares and is now valued at $36,264,871. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.