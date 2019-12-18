2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autohome Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ATHM is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ATHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $575.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $76.13 while ending the day at $78.37. During the trading session, a total of 996950.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.74% decline from the average session volume which is 861340.0 shares. ATHM had ended its last session trading at $74.63. Autohome Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.70, with a beta of 1.24. Autohome Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 ATHM 52-week low price stands at $65.46 while its 52-week high price is $117.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autohome Inc. generated 101.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.76%. Autohome Inc. has the potential to record 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.27% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4295 and traded between $0.385 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCGN’s 50-day SMA is 1.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.49. The stock has a high of $34.80 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 249544.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.92%, as 438,999 ATHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of Ocugen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -97.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -96.85% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,591 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Ocugen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.