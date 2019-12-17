Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -1.33% on 12/16/19. The shares fell to a low of $36.98 before closing at $37.02. Intraday shares traded counted 6.36 million, which was -33.93% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.75M. DXC’s previous close was $37.52 while the outstanding shares total $255.18M. The firm has a beta of 2.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.38, with weekly volatility at 3.25% and ATR at 1.33. The DXC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.02 and a $69.45 high.

Investors have identified the tech company DXC Technology Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DXC, the company has in raw cash 2.88 billion on their books with 1.96 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.49 billion million total, with 8.97 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for DXC Technology Company (DXC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, DXC Technology Company recorded a total of 4.85 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.68 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.17 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 255.18M with the revenue now reading -8.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DXC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DXC attractive?

In related news, Director, LAWRIE JOHN M exercised an option 16,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 12. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 0.00, for a total value of 0. As the exercised an option deal closes, the President and CEO, LAWRIE JOHN M now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 495,617. Also, President and CEO, LAWRIE JOHN M bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 02. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 53.28 per share, with a total market value of 175,824. Following this completion of exercised an option, the President and CEO, LAWRIE JOHN M now holds 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,411. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

6 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DXC Technology Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DXC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.43.