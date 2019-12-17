Why To Keep Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -4.29% on 12/16/19. The shares fell to a low of $326.43 before closing at $327.00. Intraday shares traded counted 16.09 million, which was -263.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.43M. BA’s previous close was $341.67 while the outstanding shares total $570.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.17, and a growth ratio of 5.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.99, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 8.08. The BA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $292.47 and a $446.01 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Boeing Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $186.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Boeing Company (BA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BA, the company has in raw cash 9.76 billion on their books with 4.35 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 101.66 billion million total, with 91.85 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for The Boeing Company (BA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Boeing Company recorded a total of 19.98 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -25.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.91 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.06 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 570.40M with the revenue now reading 2.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BA attractive?

In related news, SVP, Human Resources, CAPOZZI HEIDI B exercised an option 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 13. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 75.97, for a total value of 221,514. As the exercised an option deal closes, the SVP, Human Resources, CAPOZZI HEIDI B now sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,198,009. Also, EVP & General Counsel, LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 410.46 per share, with a total market value of 3,488,886. Following this completion of exercised an option, the CIO & SVP, Info & Analytics, COLBERT THEODORE III now holds 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 162,337. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.07%.

10 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Boeing Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $374.45.