Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $62 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Underperform the MXIM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. Cowen was of a view that MXIM is Market Perform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that MXIM is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.06.

The shares of the company added by 1.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.025 while ending the day at $60.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -18.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. MXIM had ended its last session trading at $59.59. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.29, with a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 MXIM 52-week low price stands at $46.64 while its 52-week high price is $65.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Maxim Integrated Products Inc. generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is now rated as Hold. Stifel also rated SUPN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that SUPN could surge by 11.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.19% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.06 and traded between $22.2786 and $22.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPN’s 50-day SMA is 24.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.39. The stock has a high of $43.05 for the year while the low is $19.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.98%, as 5.40M MXIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.66% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.61, while the P/B ratio is 2.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 700.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SUPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 87,588 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,628,607 shares of SUPN, with a total valuation of $178,356,832. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SUPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,238,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 11.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,602,710 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,379 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $37,471,360. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 145,015 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,581,161 shares and is now valued at $36,967,544. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.