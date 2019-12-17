Two Stocks To Tuck Away: HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $137 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HCA Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the HCA stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 143. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HCA is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that HCA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $159.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.02.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $142.82 while ending the day at $143.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a -46.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. HCA had ended its last session trading at $142.86. HCA Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $48.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 0.92. HCA 52-week low price stands at $110.31 while its 52-week high price is $146.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HCA Healthcare Inc. generated 559.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.08%. HCA Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.73% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $7.02 and traded between $6.79 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.90. The stock has a high of $7.21 for the year while the low is $4.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 2.38M HCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.19% over the last six months.