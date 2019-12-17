Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

The shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expedia Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Perform the EXPE stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that EXPE is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that EXPE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.05.

The shares of the company added by 1.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $113.51 while ending the day at $114.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a 26.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. EXPE had ended its last session trading at $112.76. Expedia Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.89, with a beta of 0.99. Expedia Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXPE 52-week low price stands at $93.53 while its 52-week high price is $144.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Expedia Group Inc. generated 4.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.75%. Expedia Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $135. Even though the stock has been trading at $116.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.39% to reach $139.61/share. It started the day trading at $117.80 and traded between $115.14 and $116.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKTA’s 50-day SMA is 115.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.89. The stock has a high of $141.85 for the year while the low is $52.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.41%, as 9.64M EXPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.21% of Okta Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OKTA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -267,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,713,792 shares of OKTA, with a total valuation of $1,390,435,926. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OKTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,243,351,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Okta Inc. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,712,936 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,806 shares of Okta Inc. which are valued at $611,644,834. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Okta Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,597,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,603,009 shares and is now valued at $467,598,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Okta Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.