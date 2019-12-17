Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

The shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $31.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duke Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DRE is Overweight in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that DRE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.88.

The shares of the company added by 0.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.92 while ending the day at $34.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a 13.63% incline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. DRE had ended its last session trading at $34.21. Duke Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.15, with a beta of 0.68. DRE 52-week low price stands at $24.67 while its 52-week high price is $36.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.41%. Duke Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Sector Weight. Telsey Advisory Group also rated FOSL as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that FOSL could surge by 46.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.32% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.93 and traded between $7.535 and $7.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 9.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.44. The stock has a high of $19.35 for the year while the low is $6.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.01%, as 11.73M DRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.44% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 136.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FOSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,725 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $56,429,832. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,379,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 11.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,282,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,680 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $47,058,614. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.