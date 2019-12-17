Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

The shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Metals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Market Perform the CMC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CMC is Hold in its latest report on July 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CMC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.72 while ending the day at $21.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -31.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. CMC had ended its last session trading at $22.15. Commercial Metals Company currently has a market cap of $2.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.80. Commercial Metals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CMC 52-week low price stands at $13.27 while its 52-week high price is $22.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Metals Company generated 192.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.95%. Commercial Metals Company has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) is now rated as Overweight. Needham also rated CNDT as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that CNDT could surge by 19.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.37% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.50 and traded between $6.24 and $6.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNDT’s 50-day SMA is 6.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.90. The stock has a high of $15.48 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.27%, as 8.13M CMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of Conduent Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more CNDT shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 6,513,622 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,149,336 shares of CNDT, with a total valuation of $258,271,005. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,433,367 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Conduent Incorporated shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,146,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,027 shares of Conduent Incorporated which are valued at $75,458,657. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC increased its Conduent Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,935,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,915,499 shares and is now valued at $53,587,928. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Conduent Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.