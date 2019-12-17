Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

The shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ABB Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ABB is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that ABB is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.39.

The shares of the company added by 1.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.74 while ending the day at $23.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -7.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. ABB had ended its last session trading at $23.51. ABB Ltd currently has a market cap of $51.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 55.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.83, with a beta of 1.18. ABB Ltd debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ABB 52-week low price stands at $17.71 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

The ABB Ltd generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. ABB Ltd has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $245. Citigroup also rated IAC as Initiated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $290 suggesting that IAC could surge by 18.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $224.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $277.68/share. It started the day trading at $228.145 and traded between $224.15 and $225.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAC’s 50-day SMA is 222.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 227.02. The stock has a high of $268.72 for the year while the low is $161.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.13%, as 4.74M ABB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.49, while the P/B ratio is 6.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 862.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more IAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -570,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,887,790 shares of IAC, with a total valuation of $2,870,110,833. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,563,058,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by 3.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,413,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -109,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp which are valued at $760,186,450. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 97,454 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,033,016 shares and is now valued at $675,452,663. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of IAC/InterActiveCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.