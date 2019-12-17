Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $65 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verizon Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Neutral the VZ stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. UBS was of a view that VZ is Neutral in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that VZ is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.18.

The shares of the company added by 0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.71 while ending the day at $61.23. During the trading session, a total of 10.42 million shares were traded which represents a 2.2% incline from the average session volume which is 10.65 million shares. VZ had ended its last session trading at $60.81. Verizon Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $254.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.71, with a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VZ 52-week low price stands at $52.28 while its 52-week high price is $61.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verizon Communications Inc. generated 3.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.4%. Verizon Communications Inc. has the potential to record 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $6.50 and $6.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSI’s 50-day SMA is 6.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.85. The stock has a high of $8.26 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.79%, as 3.42M VZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.17% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 324.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shah Capital Management, Inc. sold more VSI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shah Capital Management, Inc. selling -1,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,172,600 shares of VSI, with a total valuation of $27,038,448. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,686,155 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,666,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -139,896 shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. which are valued at $10,797,216. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,989 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,615,807 shares and is now valued at $10,470,429. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.