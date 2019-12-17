Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $160 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $155. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 156. Goldman was of a view that JNJ is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. Barclays thinks that JNJ is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $150.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.84.

The shares of the company added by 0.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $141.49 while ending the day at $141.79. During the trading session, a total of 5.25 million shares were traded which represents a 27.16% incline from the average session volume which is 7.21 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $141.38. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $373.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.54, with a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $121.00 while its 52-week high price is $145.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 16.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.08%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.13% to reach $24.18/share. It started the day trading at $18.24 and traded between $17.77 and $18.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXEL’s 50-day SMA is 16.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.84. The stock has a high of $25.31 for the year while the low is $15.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.75%, as 15.45M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.25% of Exelixis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EXEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -21,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,450,644 shares of EXEL, with a total valuation of $473,134,210. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $464,373,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, Meditor Capital Management Ltd. decreased its Exelixis Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,001,073 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Exelixis Inc. which are valued at $249,467,844. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Exelixis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,395,123 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,849,596 shares and is now valued at $246,948,781. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Exelixis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.