Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Neutral the HBAN stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that HBAN is Underperform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Argus thinks that HBAN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.34 while ending the day at $15.34. During the trading session, a total of 15.31 million shares were traded which represents a -109.79% decline from the average session volume which is 7.3 million shares. HBAN had ended its last session trading at $15.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently has a market cap of $16.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.33, with a beta of 1.47. HBAN 52-week low price stands at $11.12 while its 52-week high price is $15.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.71%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.69% to reach $17.27/share. It started the day trading at $17.56 and traded between $17.38 and $17.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 16.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.99. The stock has a high of $18.29 for the year while the low is $14.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.64%, as 16.69M HBAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AGNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 352,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,512,368 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $926,834,214. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $890,169,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,082,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,400,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $399,780,760. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,488,096 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,608,247 shares and is now valued at $356,934,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.35% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.