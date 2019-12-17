Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

The shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $13 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hanesbrands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the HBI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $16. Stifel was of a view that HBI is Buy in its latest report on April 23, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that HBI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.13.

The shares of the company added by 3.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.54 while ending the day at $14.86. During the trading session, a total of 11.01 million shares were traded which represents a -118.91% decline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. HBI had ended its last session trading at $14.40. Hanesbrands Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.18, with a beta of 1.15. Hanesbrands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HBI 52-week low price stands at $11.57 while its 52-week high price is $19.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hanesbrands Inc. generated 317.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Hanesbrands Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.75% to reach $23.81/share. It started the day trading at $18.94 and traded between $18.84 and $18.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQNR’s 50-day SMA is 18.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.73. The stock has a high of $23.97 for the year while the low is $16.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.37%, as 4.24M HBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Equinor ASA shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more EQNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,913,590 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,095,068 shares of EQNR, with a total valuation of $316,771,610. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EQNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,022,609 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Equinor ASA shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,729,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,450 shares of Equinor ASA which are valued at $106,158,981. In the same vein, Strategic Advisers LLC increased its Equinor ASA shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,033,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,089,902 shares and is now valued at $94,315,884. Following these latest developments, around 67.30% of Equinor ASA stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.