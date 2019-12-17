Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 06, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Market Perform the FCEL stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Oppenheimer was of a view that FCEL is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FCEL is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 398.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.62 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 11.84 million shares were traded which represents a 44.02% incline from the average session volume which is 21.16 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $0.68. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 17.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1166.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.59% to reach $7.65/share. It started the day trading at $3.47 and traded between $3.36 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAG’s 50-day SMA is 3.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.36. The stock has a high of $4.16 for the year while the low is $2.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.52%, as 8.29M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more IAG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -852,235 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,594,378 shares of IAG, with a total valuation of $197,631,648. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more IAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,649,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by 3.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,986,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 724,000 shares of IAMGOLD Corporation which are valued at $83,210,044. In the same vein, Ruffer LLP increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 991,788 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,053,060 shares and is now valued at $76,212,077. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of IAMGOLD Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.