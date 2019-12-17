Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

The shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that FCAU is In-line in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that FCAU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.08.

The shares of the company added by 1.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.98 while ending the day at $15.10. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a 21.49% incline from the average session volume which is 5.68 million shares. FCAU had ended its last session trading at $14.84. FCAU 52-week low price stands at $12.11 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. generated 17.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.22%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has the potential to record 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. JP Morgan also rated ETR as Upgrade on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $116 suggesting that ETR could surge by 3.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.69% to reach $123.50/share. It started the day trading at $119.12 and traded between $117.18 and $119.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETR’s 50-day SMA is 117.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.40. The stock has a high of $122.09 for the year while the low is $82.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.84%, as 3.61M FCAU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Entergy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.80, while the P/B ratio is 2.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ETR shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,560,135 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,681,702 shares of ETR, with a total valuation of $2,756,313,296. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ETR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,468,320,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Entergy Corporation shares by 3.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,781,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 330,613 shares of Entergy Corporation which are valued at $1,254,855,526. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Entergy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 427,623 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,491,973 shares and is now valued at $1,221,160,737. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Entergy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.