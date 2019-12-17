Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Underperform the BYND stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Bernstein was of a view that BYND is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BYND is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $109.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $71.6463 while ending the day at $73.60. During the trading session, a total of 4.85 million shares were traded which represents a -18.7% decline from the average session volume which is 4.09 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $75.02. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 BYND 52-week low price stands at $45.00 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 312.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated BAM as Resumed on November 13, 2018, with its price target of $49.50 suggesting that BAM could surge by 11.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.89% to reach $65.28/share. It started the day trading at $58.03 and traded between $57.55 and $57.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAM’s 50-day SMA is 55.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.54. The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $36.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.71%, as 7.14M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,839,025 shares of BAM, with a total valuation of $5,013,857,450. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more BAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,518,042,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares by 28.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,880,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,258,677 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. which are valued at $1,628,470,975. In the same vein, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,762,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,965,982 shares and is now valued at $1,516,673,009. Following these latest developments, around 12.90% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.