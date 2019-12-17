Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bausch Health Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $35. TD Securities was of a view that BHC is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that BHC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.97 while ending the day at $30.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.47 million shares were traded which represents a -32.84% decline from the average session volume which is 4.12 million shares. BHC had ended its last session trading at $31.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BHC 52-week low price stands at $17.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bausch Health Companies Inc. generated 827.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has the potential to record 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated PHM as Upgrade on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $37.50 suggesting that PHM could surge by 3.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.89% to reach $41.36/share. It started the day trading at $40.52 and traded between $39.795 and $40.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHM’s 50-day SMA is 39.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.55. The stock has a high of $41.22 for the year while the low is $24.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.13%, as 14.31M BHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.61% of PulteGroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.15, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PHM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,224,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,677,302 shares of PHM, with a total valuation of $1,216,355,024. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $630,820,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PulteGroup Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,285,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -114,359 shares of PulteGroup Inc. which are valued at $487,111,352. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its PulteGroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,111,421 shares and is now valued at $361,267,843. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of PulteGroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.