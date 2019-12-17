Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on January 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.50. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that ZYNE is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that ZYNE is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.23.

The shares of the company added by 13.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.75 while ending the day at $6.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -162.53% decline from the average session volume which is 655640.0 shares. ZYNE had ended its last session trading at $5.71. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 ZYNE 52-week low price stands at $2.75 while its 52-week high price is $16.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 77.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -450.0%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Cowen also rated MU as Reiterated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that MU could surge by 3.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.40% to reach $54.93/share. It started the day trading at $54.30 and traded between $52.692 and $52.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MU’s 50-day SMA is 46.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.82. The stock has a high of $52.32 for the year while the low is $28.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.75%, as 30.42M ZYNE shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 748,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 84,955,425 shares of MU, with a total valuation of $4,036,232,242. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,689,954,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,867,673 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,530 shares of Micron Technology Inc. which are valued at $2,416,723,144. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,245,251 shares and is now valued at $2,244,621,875. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Micron Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.