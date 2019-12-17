Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC), Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

The shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on July 01, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tutor Perini Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TPC is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that TPC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.75 while ending the day at $13.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -224.04% decline from the average session volume which is 544090.0 shares. TPC had ended its last session trading at $15.73. Tutor Perini Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TPC 52-week low price stands at $9.24 while its 52-week high price is $20.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tutor Perini Corporation generated 213.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -157.89%. Tutor Perini Corporation has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.51% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $10.00 and $10.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLP’s 50-day SMA is 11.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.17. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $9.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.61%, as 2.91M TPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 688.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP sold more ARLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP selling -115,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,774,153 shares of ARLP, with a total valuation of $50,128,607. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more ARLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,865,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Magnolia Group LLC decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,039,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,099 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. which are valued at $31,919,927. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 271,340 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,939,035 shares and is now valued at $30,859,868. Following these latest developments, around 15.60% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.