Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

The shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 31, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on July 21, 2016. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 07, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.1483 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 758358.0 shares were traded which represents a -100.68% decline from the average session volume which is 377900.0 shares. NVIV had ended its last session trading at $0.16. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 NVIV 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.97.

The InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. generated 8.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has the potential to record -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated HIIQ as Upgrade on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that HIIQ could surge by 63.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.87% to reach $55.88/share. It started the day trading at $20.32 and traded between $19.05 and $20.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIIQ’s 50-day SMA is 22.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.97. The stock has a high of $46.60 for the year while the low is $15.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.76%, as 7.63M NVIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 70.34% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.86, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cannell Capital LLC bought more HIIQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cannell Capital LLC purchasing 30,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,045,131 shares of HIIQ, with a total valuation of $18,781,004. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HIIQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,851,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 830,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. which are valued at $14,915,100. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Health Insurance Innovations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 682,794 shares and is now valued at $12,269,808. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.