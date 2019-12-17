Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

The shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $94 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cantel Medical Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CMD is Hold in its latest report on June 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that CMD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $105.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $70.48 while ending the day at $70.70. During the trading session, a total of 518350.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.28% decline from the average session volume which is 297420.0 shares. CMD had ended its last session trading at $74.10. Cantel Medical Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 69.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 25.43, with a beta of 0.98. Cantel Medical Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CMD 52-week low price stands at $63.47 while its 52-week high price is $93.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cantel Medical Corp. generated 49.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.31%. Cantel Medical Corp. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.57% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.16 and traded between $1.88 and $1.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSG’s 50-day SMA is 1.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.84. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 649057.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.64%, as 631,922 CMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 275.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,908,857 shares of OSG, with a total valuation of $15,590,500. Paulson & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more OSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,525,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by 0.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,858,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,100 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. which are valued at $6,752,151. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 19,221 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,693,372 shares and is now valued at $6,463,401. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.