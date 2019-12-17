Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

The shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Neutral the AI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Singular Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. That day the Singular Research set price target on the stock to $14.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Maxim Group was of a view that AI is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AI is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.45 while ending the day at $5.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -372.35% decline from the average session volume which is 330840.0 shares. AI had ended its last session trading at $5.84. AI 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $8.91.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -144.44%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.31% to reach $4.27/share. It started the day trading at $6.77 and traded between $6.46 and $6.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLDP’s 50-day SMA is 6.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.49. The stock has a high of $7.30 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.32%, as 6.58M AI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. bought more BLDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 76.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. purchasing 553,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,272,394 shares of BLDP, with a total valuation of $8,435,972. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BLDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,260,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Herald Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 640,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. which are valued at $4,243,200. In the same vein, Argenta Banque d’Epargne SA decreased its Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,139 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 637,620 shares and is now valued at $4,227,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.